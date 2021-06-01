Lincolnshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 29-year-old man following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

The force said they were looking to trace Daniel Boulton, who officers said should not be approached.

The appeal followed a call from parademics who arrived at a property in the town, around 30 miles east of Lincoln, on Monday to find the bodies of the woman and child.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

“Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night (31st May), after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

“Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

“You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting Incident 445 of 31st May.”