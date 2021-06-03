A man has been charged with murdering his ex-partner and her young son in Lincolnshire.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson to death at a house in Louth on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said.

In a statement, the force said he had also been charged with burglary and wounding with the intent to resist arrest.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, it added.

Mr Boulton was arrested at lunchtime on Tuesday in what detectives described as “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances”.

Police had been called to High Holme Road in Louth at 8.29pm on Monday by paramedics, where they found Ms Vincent and her son dead.

Another young child was found at the home unhurt, detectives said.

On Thursday Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, of Lincolnshire Police, said in a statement: “This has been one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations that we have ever dealt with. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

“Throughout the investigation we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them.

“Many in the media, too, have been a fantastic support to us in sharing our messages and appeals.

“Given the scale of the investigation, officers from several departments across the force have been involved and worked extremely long hours in a fast-moving investigation.

“We have also been assisted by our colleagues at the East Midlands special operations unit and Humberside Police, and I am very grateful to them.

“It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.”