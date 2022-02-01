A man who led police on a 24-hour manhunt after stabbing his former girlfriend and her autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, has been convicted of their “brutal” murders.

Daniel Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to the home of his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May last year, where he stabbed them “numerous times”, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Already subject to a restraining order following a complaint by Ms Vincent, Bolton developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside their home in High Holme Road before killing them, the court was told.

After Boulton was convicted of both murders on Tuesday, Mr Justice Pepperall said his intention was to pass sentence the following day, telling Boulton: “There is one sentence in law that I can pass and that will be a sentence of life imprisonment on both counts.”

Thanking the jury for their service on the difficult and “extremely distressing” trial, the judge said: “You have with great calmness listened objectively to the evidence, the arguments and the legal directions. For that you have my very sincere thanks.

“The case you have had to deal with has had real horrors.”

The 30-year-old had admitted to manslaughter on the second day of his trial, in addition to assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary – but had denied murder.

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, tried to claim he was on “autopilot” at the time of the murders, but jurors dismissed his defence of loss of control and reportedly took less than an hour to find him guilty of both murders.

Dr Pablo Vandenabeele, a psychiatrist instructed by Boulton’s counsel, told jurors that Boulton told him in an interview that “it is like I wasn’t there and autopilot did the job for me”.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC, Dr Vandenabeele said he believed Boulton lost control “after he picked up the knife”, adding: “The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates that he lost control of his actions.”

After the killings, Boulton led Lincolnshire Police on a manhunt until the following day, when he allegedly stabbed an off-duty police officer in the leg before being Tasered and arrested at a farm near Louth, the court heard.

More follows...