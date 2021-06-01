A man has been arrested following the murder of a woman and her son in Lincolnshire.

Daniel Boulton, 29, was detained at lunchtime on Tuesday in what detectives described as “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances”.

The 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son – who were both known to Mr Boulton – were stabbed to death at a home in Louth on Monday night.

Another young child was found at the home unhurt, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Police were called to High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday by paramedics, where they found the woman and her son dead.

Floral tributes are seen as forensic experts examine the murder scene (PA)

A knife believed to have been used to kill them was found in the home.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “No one else was injured at the property. However, another young child was located at the property and was uninjured.

“We understand there is speculation that was child was abducted. This was not the case and the child has been safeguarded.”

Forensic officers at the scene of Monday’s murder in High Holme Road, Louth (PA)

In an previous update linked to the investigation on Tuesday, the force said an off-duty officer had been injured in the Hubbard’s Hills area of Louth as police searched for Mr Boulton.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Det Ch Supt Cox added in a statement: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.

“A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them.”