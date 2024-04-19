Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two men deny plot to murder cage fighter

Stewart Ahearne appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing alongside co-defendant Daniel Kelly.

Emily Pennink
Friday 19 April 2024 11:16
Stewart Ahearn appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing alongside co-defendant Daniel Kelly (PA)
Stewart Ahearn appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing alongside co-defendant Daniel Kelly (PA) (PA Archive)

Two men have denied conspiring to murder cage fighter Paul Allen.

Stewart Ahearne, 45, was charged over the shooting on July 11 2019, after he was extradited from Switzerland.

Mr Allen, 45, was left with serious, life-changing injuries as a result of the incident in Malvern Drive, Woodford Green, east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Friday, Ahearn, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing alongside co-defendant Daniel Kelly, 45, of Caledonian Road, Islington, north London.

During the hearing, Ahearne said he “one billion per cent” pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder, which Kelly also denied.

The charge alleges that between June 26 and July 12 2019 they conspired together with others to murder Mr Allen.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a six-week trial from February 10 next year and a further case management hearing on August 28.

Ahearne, who appeared by videolink from Wandsworth prison, and Kelly, who was at Pentonville jail, were remanded into custody.

