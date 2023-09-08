For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The soldier facing terrorism and espionage charges who escaped from prison claimed to be a survivalist and went on solitary overnight camping expeditions when off-duty, according to former colleagues who knew him.

Daniel Abed Khalife boasted that he would join a signals unit of Special Forces and was preparing for the entry requirements. There is, however, no evidence of him officially embarking on this path. Former soldiers who knew him say that he was viewed as “ a bit of a fantasist” , but someone “ who took his fitness seriously”.

Two former soldiers in the Royal Corps of Signals described 21 year old Khalife as someone seeking attention and sometimes “ playing the clown” to do so. They recall an incident in which he stole a senior officer’s epaulettes, put them on his uniform, and wanted to post photos on social media wearing them.

Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Khalife, it is believed, trained at 11 Signals Regiment, at Blandford Camp in Dorset before being posted to 16 Signals Regiment at Stafford. It has also been reported that he was attached to 22 Signals Regiment.

While on training, Khalife, along with others, took part in field basic field exercises which involved living off the land while on operations. It was, say the former soldiers, something he appeared to enjoy and show himself as tougher than his colleagues.

The former soldiers also claim that Khalife, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and well built, was an aggressive character quick to take offence. He had, they say, got involved in a number of fights with colleagues.

They say they are surprised at reports that Khalife had attempted to spy for a strict Islamic country, Iran, while never outwardly expressing interest in religion. He was, they claim, a regular drinker when off-duty with vodka his particular favourite. He was vain about his looks in social gatherings and carried a pocket mirror to comb his hair.

He escaped wearing his chef’s uniform which include red and white chequered trousers (Met Police)

The soldiers were sceptical that Khalife’s Army training had made him resilient and resourceful enough to have organised his escape from Wandsworth prison and then, as had been suggested by some, made his way out of the country.

“He’s a fit lad, but he’s not the brightest shilling. Personally, I wouldn’t bet on him not getting caught unless he has help”, said one soldier. “ We were saying to each other that he wanted attention, and now he has go it.”

As the manhunt enters its fourth day, the Met Police confirmed a first potential sighting of the fugitive. A member of the public reported seeing a man with a similar appearance to Khalife “climbing out from under the lorry” near the Wandsworth roundabout.

The sighting would have occurred around a mile-and-a-half from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London, where he was being held while awaiting trial on terror charges.

He clung on to the strappings of a BidFood delivery van (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

At 7.32am, he succeeded in passing through the prison exit gates by clinging on to the strappings on the underside of a a BidFood delivery van.

His escape was not noticed until 18 minutes later, and by the time police intercepted the van at 8.37am near Putney, he had disappeared.

While the police remain “open-minded” as to the possibility of Khalife leaving the country, the search has been largely focused on London and other areas of the UK.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated it was “clearly pre-planned” and that the police would be investigating the possibility of an “inside job” as concerns continue to grow over the falling standards at the Victorian-era prison.

A £20,000 reward has been announced for anyone with information about his escape which would lead to his arrest.