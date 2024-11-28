For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An ordinary teenager from the suburbs of London spun fantasies in his mind that led to him spying for Iran and then pitching himself as a double agent to British security services before pulling off an audacious prison escape not out of place in a film script.

Described as the ultimate Walter Mitty character by police, Daniel Khalife was a normal boy – but he was also especially egotistical and manipulative, which led to him playing a cynical game that did in fact end up having a significant impact on the real world.

The 23-year-old has now been convicted at Woolwich Crown Court of spying for Iran, after previously admitted to escaping from HMP Wandsworth in September last year because he wanted to be kept in a high-security unit (HSU) at HMP Belmarsh, where he believed he would be safer, away from “sex offenders” and “terrorists”.

And, in a strange twist, it appears the former soldier did end up succeeding. It is understood that he was never returned to Wandsworth prison but instead was locked up in a category A high-security prison in London as a consequence of his actions. Days after his escape, he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh.

Khalife was also cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax on Thursday.

open image in gallery Daniel Khalife was described as the ultimate Walter Mitty character by police ( PA Media )

Neighbours in the quiet street where Khalife grew up have told The Independent of their disbelief when news of his prison escape initially broke.

One woman – who lives on the road in Kingston, south-west London, where Khalife, his twin sister and mother lived for around a decade after moving from Marylebone, Westminster – said: “He was just an ordinary, normal teenager. When I saw him on the street he said ‘hello’ and was polite. He’s a nice, sweet boy – I never thought he would do something like that.”

Another local family was similarly shocked and surprised, with the father saying: “We had no indication that he was that way inclined.”

open image in gallery The 23-year-old previously admitted to escaping from HMP Wandsworth in September last year ( PA Media )

The entire Khalife family, in fact, were known within the neighbourhood for being introverted, reserved and quiet, rarely seen out and about apart from when they were driving to school or walking their small, white dog. “They kept themselves to themselves,” was a phrase that was repeatedly applied to the trio. “I don’t think anyone really knew them,” said another woman.

One father who lives locally described them as “habitual TV watchers”. He said: “From 9am to midnight, the three of them would watch TV all day – never socialise with us or mingle.”

open image in gallery The former soldier has been standing trial at Woolwich Crown Court ( PA Wire )

The neighbour did recall one memorable incident when, as a teenager and on leave from the Army, Khalife was in an “angry” mood. The windows of the family’s house were open and “he was just f-ing and blinding at his mum”, loud enough that locals, including young children, could hear. “I shouted up, ‘Please don’t use that language,’” he said, with Khalife shooting back self-pityingly: “I get shouted at at work and when I get home I get shouted at”.

Former colleagues who knew Khalife at 6 feet 2 inches tall and well built, told The Independent that he was an aggressive character, quick to take offence, and had got involved in a number of fights with colleagues.

Khalife left Teddington School aged 16 to join the British Army as a Junior Soldier, initially training at the Foundation College in Harrogate, Yorkshire, before moving on to Blandford Camp in Dorset, having decided to join the Royal Corps of Signals.

open image in gallery Khalife was arrested at the Grand Union Canal towpath near Rowdell Road, Northolt, London, on 9 September 2023 following his prison escape ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

Two former soldiers in the Royal Corps of Signals described how Khalife claimed to be a survivalist and went on solitary overnight camping expeditions when off-duty. They said he was someone “who took his fitness seriously” and was vain about his looks. While on training, Khalife, along with others, took part in field basic field exercises, which involved living off the land while on operations – something he appeared to enjoy and show himself as tougher than his colleagues.

The pair also described Khalife as someone seeking attention and sometimes “playing the clown” to do so. They recalled an incident in which he stole a senior officer’s epaulettes, put them on his uniform, and wanted to post photos on social media wearing them.

Khalife boasted that he would join a signals unit of Special Forces and was preparing for the entry requirements, according to the duo. There is, however, no evidence of him officially embarking on this path, with the former soldiers viewing him as “a bit of a fantasist”.

open image in gallery Khalife had left Teddington School aged 16 to join the British Army as a Junior Soldier ( )

This sentiment echoes remarks made by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command. Commander Dominic Murphy said: “Whilst in some element of what he was doing seems to be almost a fantasy that he had formed in his own head, the reality is he was having a very, very substantial impact. So he is, I think, the ultimate Walter Mitty character. The problem is, he's a Walter Mitty character that was having an extremely significant impact in the real world.”

Addressing Khalife’s possible motivations, Commander Murphy cited ego and “the thrill of the deception” as key factors in the “cynical game” being played – which involved pursuing his claimed desire to be a double-agent for MI5 as well as his “pretty audacious” prison escape.

However, Khalife’s approach was simultaneously “amateur-ish”, added Commander Murphy, with Khalife’s own barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, describing his double agent plot as “hapless” and “sometimes bordering on the slapstick”, more “Scooby-Doo” than “007”.