Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jury for Daniel Khalife prison escape and terror offences trial sworn in

The 23-year-old former soldier faces four charges, including passing sensitive information that may be useful to an enemy

Rosie Shead
Tuesday 08 October 2024 16:00
Daniel Khalife
Daniel Khalife (PA Media)

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a former soldier accused of passing sensitive information that may be useful to an enemy and escaping from prison.

Daniel Khalife, wearing a blue shirt and navy sleeveless jumper, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday charged with four offences.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand on terror and espionage charges on 6 September 2023.

Khalife also faces a charge of gathering, publishing or communicating information that might be useful to an enemy contrary to the Official Secrets Act between 1 May 2019 and 6 January 2022.

In addition, he is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax in Beaconside, Staffordshire, on or before January 2023, in which he placed “three canisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” to spark fears it was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

The fourth charge alleges Khalife elicited or attempted to elicit personal information about armed forces personnel that was likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism from a Ministry of Defence administration system on 2 August 2021.

He denies all of the charges.

The trial, before Justice Cheema-Grubb, is expected to last around six weeks.

PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in