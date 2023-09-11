For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected terrorist accused of escaping prison by using bedsheets to strap himself to the underside of a lorry was found with a bag of cash and shopping from Waitrose, a court heard.

Former soldier Daniel Khalife, 21, was pushed off his bicycle by an undercover anti-terror officer as he rode along a canal towpath in Northolt, west London at 10.41am on Saturday.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard he was captured just over an hour cycle away from Wandsworth Prison carrying a sleeping bag and a Waitrose bag filled with food and drink as the nationwide manhunt went into its third day.

Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping from custody at Wandsworth Prison (PA Media)

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife had been on remand at Wandsworth Prison after being charged with terror offences in January.

Before a short hearing on Monday, he appeared in the dock flanked by two police officers and a dock officer.

Khalife entered the courtroom wearing a grey jumper and jogging bottoms and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Detailing the allegation against the defendant, prosecutor Thomas Williams said the former soldier is alleged to have escaped on the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Mr Williams said Khalife is accused of strapping himself to the lorry using “material which may have been from bedsheets with clips at each end”.

Khalife appeared in court today in a grey jumper (PA)

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram was told the material was found underneath the vehicle by police, with clips at each end and marks that were consistent with someone having been there.

The court also heard that, when Khalife was arrested, he had a bag containing cash and a mobile phone with him.

Police checked gardens, stopped and inspected cars, and asked residents for their IDs throughout Saturday morning following the alleged escape.

On Sunday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail.

Mr Ikram told the defendant he will next appear at the Old Bailey on 29 September .

He was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.