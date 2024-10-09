Former soldier Daniel Khalife is charged with terrorism and espionage offences as well as with escaping from custody (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former British soldier accused of escaping from Wandsworth prison made contact with Iranian security forces before contacting MI6 to say he wanted to work as a “double agent”, his trial has heard.

Daniel Khalife, 23, allegedly used his position in the Royal Corps of Signals, which granted him security clearance, to collect secret information that might be useful to an enemy of the UK.

However, in 2019 he made contact with MI6 through their “contact us” page and said he had provided the Iranian government with a fake document which he had left in a dog waste bag in Mill Hill Park.

He claimed that while he had made contact with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, he had intended to sell himself to the UK security agencies, the jury was told.

After police caught up with him and he had been released on bail, Khalife absconded from his barracks, leaving cannisters and wires on his desk intended to look like an explosive device.

He is alleged to have later escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry on 6 September 2023.