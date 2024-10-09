Daniel Khalife trial - live: Ex-soldier accused of escaping prison wanted to be MI6 ‘double agent’ for Iran
The 23-year-old had made contact with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard while working for the British Army
A former British soldier accused of escaping from Wandsworth prison made contact with Iranian security forces before contacting MI6 to say he wanted to work as a “double agent”, his trial has heard.
Daniel Khalife, 23, allegedly used his position in the Royal Corps of Signals, which granted him security clearance, to collect secret information that might be useful to an enemy of the UK.
However, in 2019 he made contact with MI6 through their “contact us” page and said he had provided the Iranian government with a fake document which he had left in a dog waste bag in Mill Hill Park.
He claimed that while he had made contact with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, he had intended to sell himself to the UK security agencies, the jury was told.
After police caught up with him and he had been released on bail, Khalife absconded from his barracks, leaving cannisters and wires on his desk intended to look like an explosive device.
He is alleged to have later escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry on 6 September 2023.
What is Daniel Khalife accused of?
Daniel Khalife is accused of collecting secret information before handing it to “agents of Iran”.
The 23-year-old is facing four charges at Woolwich Crown Court - all of which he has denied.
He is accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering, publishing or communicating information potentially useful to an enemy, in this case Iranian intelligence, between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.
Khalife was also charged under the Terrorism Act of eliciting information about armed forces personnel on August 2 2021, carrying out a bomb hoax on January 2 2023 and escaping from prison on July 21 2023.
He denies all four charges.
