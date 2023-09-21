Former soldier Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping Wandsworth prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth where he was on remand after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

He is accused of escaping the Category B prison on 6 September by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle before being arrested four days later in Chiswick.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video-link, the 21-year-old only spoke to confirm his details and said: “I am not guilty.”

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on September 9 after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

