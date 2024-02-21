‘Disturbed’ suicide pact murderer killed three generations of family in house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who killed his partner, her two teenage children and baby granddaughter in a house fire as part of a botched suicide pact has been jailed for life.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Denise Gossett, 45, as well as the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19 and son Roman Gossett, 16.

Sabrina’s 15-month-old baby daughter Morgana Quinn was also murdered in the deliberate fire at a house in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on 27 February, 2018.

Sabrina Gosset, 19, was killed alongside her mother, brother and baby daughter (PSNI/PA Wire)

Belfast Crown Court heard Allen came from an “unstable, unhappy background”, and had lived most of his life online “in a fantasy world” because of isolation from others.

But the judge said the killings required planning, and could not be explained by a “sudden detachment from reality or loss of control”.

Mr Justice O’Hara added: “There is a very dangerous and disturbing part of his make-up that led to these murders.”

While also admitting arson with intent to endanger life, Allen had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ms Gossett by reason of suicide pact.

Allen pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Denise Gosset by reason of suicide pact (PSNI/PA Wire)

He will now serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before he is eligible for release, meaning Allen is unlikely to be freed until at least 2047 once time already served had been taken into consideration.

Denise Gossett’s surviving daughter Samantha said her life would never be the same again. In a statement read outside the court on her behalf, she said: “My beautiful mother was taken from me.

“My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgana are all gone too.

“Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died.

Roman Gosset, 16, was also killed in the house fire (PSNI/PA Wire)

“I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words. My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done.

“It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again. But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot.”

Detective Inspector Miller said Allen has been held accountable for his actions, adding: “Three generations - a mother, her two children and her granddaughter - perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin.

“The four whose lives were lost were Denise Gosset, aged 45, her 16-year old son Roman, her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina, and Sabrina’s baby daughter Morgana. Morgana was just 15 months old.

Daniel Allen has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years (PA Wire)

“Allen pleaded guilty to the murder of Sabrina, Roman and Morgana. He denied the murder of Denise but confessed to her manslaughter, and also admitted to arson with intent to endanger life.

“This was a horrific and cruel act. It’s hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering. With the use of forensic evidence, and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Allen has today been held accountable for his actions.

“I’m deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten. We’ve seen destruction and a loss beyond words. My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won’t ever be the same.”