Footballer Daniel Sturridge ordered to pay £22,400 to man who found his lost dog

The former Liverpool striker said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles in 2019 and offered a reward for its return.

Mike Bedigan
Friday 24 December 2021 20:28
Daniel Sturridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daniel Sturridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Footballer Daniel Sturridge has been ordered to pay 30,000 US dollars (£22,400) to a man who found his lost dog.

The former Liverpool striker said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles in 2019 and offered a reward for its return.

The Pomeranian, named Lucci, was found by local musician Foster Washington who shared pictures on social media and helped reunite Sturridge with his dog.

A Los Angeles court has now ordered Sturridge to pay Washington 30,085 US dollars after he did not honour the reward.

Court documents obtained by the PA news agency show that a default judgment was given, meaning Sturridge did not answer to the complaint.

Mr Washington, whose rapper name is Killa Fame, said he felt “let down” by Sturridge.

“Hopefully he pays up and doesn’t try to appeal it,” he told PA.

“I’m excited about it, I’ve been fighting this case for over a year, I can’t believe it’s over.

“When we found the dog I thought my life was going to be better.”

Mr Washington added he had yet to arrange the payment with Sturridge.

Representatives for Sturridge have been contacted for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in