The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years.

Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.

Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery.

Sentencing Hussein, Mrs Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified them and you killed them.”

She reflected that the “injuries inflicted on them were appalling” and described how Bibaa Henry had suffered eight stab wounds and Nicole Smallman had suffered 40 stab wounds and incisions.

Mrs Justice Whipple said: “I’m sure that you performed these murders as part of this bargain that you thought would bring you wealth and power.”

Hussein declined to give evidence in his trial and claimed that he was not responsible for the killings or for writing the pact. He appeared at the Old Bailey for sentencing via video link and was crouched on his chair as Mrs Justice Whipple sentenced him to a minimum of 35 years in jail.

She said: “Danyal Hussein, for the murder of Nicole Smallman I sentence you to custody for life with a minimum term of 35 years. For the murder of Bibaa Henry I sentence you to custody for life with a minimum term of 35 years to serve concurrently.”

She also sentenced Hussein to 18 months detention in a young offenders institution for the carrying a knife in a public place.

Mrs Whipple said that “to lose two treasured family members and friends in this way is unimaginable, but you made that loss worse by your refusal to acknowledge your actions.” She highlighted that the defendant’s insistence that he was not culpable for the crimes subjected the victims’ family to hearing weeks of graphic and upsetting evidence in court.

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Whipple described how Danyal Hussein had tried to conceal evidence by throwing the sisters’ phones into a pond in the park. He also tried to hide both bodies in the bushes of the park and defiled their bodies by positioning them in an embrace.

He had “meticulously planned these murders” by ordering various items from Amazon, including a balaclava and two folding shovels.

Hussein also bought a knife block and power tape from Asda and took all these items with him to the park in a back pack.

When police searched his mother’s house after the attack, they found an “agreement” in Hussein’s bedroom. The document was signed as “me” with the name Danyal written in blood and detailed a bargain between Hussein and “the mighty King Lucifage Rofocale”.

In the pact Hussein promised that he would perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as he could. In return Hussein thought he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot and “receive fruitful rewards of wealth and power”.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey after the sentencing, Mina Smallman, mother to the two victims, said: “There will be no celebrations here but justice has been done but I think we do need to review that separation, when is someone an adult. And I think it is very disrespectful to say that children can’t tell the difference between good and evil. So that’s something else I will be campaigning about.”

Because Danyal Hussein is not yet 21-years-old, he could not be given a whole life tariff.

Mina Smallman added that she wanted to celebrate the wonderful work of the Metropolitan Police but said that there was “an underground that has infiltrated and growing” in the police force.

She also criticised the media for prioritising the stories of some people over others and journalists who “interview someone for an hour” but only put it on the television for five minutes.

She described her daughters as “beautiful people” and said she had become a great grandmother in the past year.

Since Hussein was tried at the Old Bailey for the double murders, it has emerged that he was an active member of an online forum called “Becoming a Living God” which was set up by black magician E A Koetting.

Facebook has since removed Koetting’s page and Instagram page for violating its content policies.

According to research by PA, Koetting had written about using blood sacrifices to become rich, attractive and powerful in his books and names the same demon found on Hussein’s pact “Lucifuge Rofocale” in his works.