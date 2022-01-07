Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in London have arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday. He remains in police custody.

Officers were called to reports of an incident on High Street, Yiewsley, West Drayton at around 12.12am on Tuesday.

Officers attended the scene and the injured man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at around 12.43am.

The victim was later named as Dariusz Wolosz, who lived locally.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, Specialist Crime, is leading the investigation.

He said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

"I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us."

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.