Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Parents in court charged with murder after daughter, 14, stabbed to death at home

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall appeared in court charged with the murder of their teenage daughter

Barney Davis
Monday 08 July 2024 16:39
Police said they were called to an address on Geneva Road in Darlington on Friday night
Police said they were called to an address on Geneva Road in Darlington on Friday night (Google Maps)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Two parents have appeared in court charged with the murder of their 14-year-old girl daughter in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road at shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall – both of Geneva Road in Darlington – have now been charged with murder.

They both appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

No plea was entered and Vickers and Hall were remanded into custody to next appear at Teesside Crown Court on August 5.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in