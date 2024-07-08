Parents in court charged with murder after daughter, 14, stabbed to death at home

Support truly

Two parents have appeared in court charged with the murder of their 14-year-old girl daughter in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road at shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall – both of Geneva Road in Darlington – have now been charged with murder.

They both appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

No plea was entered and Vickers and Hall were remanded into custody to next appear at Teesside Crown Court on August 5.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”