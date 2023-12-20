For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pub chef who was secretly recorded on camera confessing to the murder of his ex-partner has been jailed for life.

Darren Osment was the subject of a 20-month undercover police operation which saw an undercover officer befriend him under the guise of a petty criminal called Paddy O’Hara.

Unaware he was being filmed and recorded, he made repeated confessions to killing 32-year-old Claire Holland, suggesting that he had killed her, cut up her body with a knife and disposed of her remains in water.

He had been under investigation by the police after he called 999 in July 2019 and confessed to an operator “I’m handing myself in” and said, “I had her killed”.

Claire Holland was last seen alive leaving a pub in Bristol in June 2012 (PA)

However, detectives were forced to release him after he later retracted his confession in an interview, with little evidence available to pin him to the crime.

Ms Holland, a mother-of-four, had last been seen leaving a pub in Bristol on the evening of 6 June 2012, with a major investigation launched after she was reported missing.

Despite a city-wide CCTV trawl, underwater searches, house-to-house inquiries and media appeals, her body has never been discovered and no forensic evidence was found.

After his confession in 2019, Avon and Somerset Police authorised a covert operation to snare him, with the undercover officer pretending to be a neighbour that was involved in the criminal underworld.

Osment became close friends with the officer and made a number of confessions (PA)

Between December 2020 and July 2022, the officer spent many hours with Osment playing pool or snooker, going for walks or gaining his trust by involving him in supposed criminality.

In one recorded clip, Osment said: , I just mate just I, you know, it’s what it is, but it’s all, all done, done and dusted, all the f****** work, clothes burnt outside, f****** everything’s gone, everything’s gone.”

In another, Osment said that he has “knife skills” and ran his hand across his torso while making a swishing sound which appears to indicate he had cut up Ms Holland’s body and then weighted her down in water.

