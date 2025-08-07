Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Businessman denies dumping 27-tonne waste mountain that cost £10,000 to clear

The 20-metre mound of waste cost £10,000 to clear, according to the council

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Thursday 07 August 2025 10:50 BST
The pile of waste blocked residents on Watery Lane
The pile of waste blocked residents on Watery Lane (Lichfield District Council)

A Staffordshire businessman has appeared in court after a mammoth 27-tonne pile of waste was dumped in the middle of a country lane.

The 20-metre long mountain of rubbish blocked residents and vehicles for more than a day on Watery Lane in Lichfield after it appeared overnight on 19 January this year.

Measuring two metres high and weighing in at 27-tonnes, the pile cost £10,000 to clear, according to the council.

Environmental health teams launched an investigation and in March, officers seized a lorry believed to have been used in the incident.

Darren Sheen, 40, and Fusion Engineering (Staffordshire) Limited denied all charges at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Darren Sheen and Fusion Engineering (Staffordshire) Limited appeared at Stafford Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Darren Sheen and Fusion Engineering (Staffordshire) Limited appeared at Stafford Crown Court (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

He is charged with five counts: depositing controlled waste, depositing controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health, failure to transfer waste to an authorised person, wilful obstruction of the highway, and dangerous driving.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, councillor Doug Pullen, said: “The defendant has appeared at Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to fly-tipping in Watery Lane.

“We are disappointed that due to the backlog in the court system the trial will not be held until 2027 but I have every confidence in our Environmental Health team and we will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping in Lichfield District whenever it takes place.”

Sheen, of Grange Road in Uttoexeter, and the company will now face trial in March 2027.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in