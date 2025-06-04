Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in pickup truck crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Patrick Maughan, 53, and Owen Maughan, 27, have been charged with murder after a four-year-old boy died in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Dartford, Kent Police said.

Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the child’s death.

Two pickup trucks collided in New Barn Road in Dartford, Kent, just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Three people needed hospital treatment including the boy, a one-year-old girl who received minor injuries, and a 24-year-old man who is in a critical condition.

Patrick and Owen Maughan are also both charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent relating to the two people injured.

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information about the crash that involved two grey Ford Rangers.