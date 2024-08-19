Man, 20, charged with murder of woman and sexual offence on dead body in Dartford

Support truly

A man will appear in court charged with murder and a sexual offence on a dead body after a woman was stabbed to death in Kent.

Ernestas Juska, 20, from Dartford, was arrested after reports of a disturbance at a home on Henderson Drive, Temple Hill, at 6.50am on Saturday.

Kent Police attended the property where a woman was found with stab injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic officers were seen coming out of a terraced home on the estate as police cordoned off the roads.

Jim Dickson, MP for Dartford, said on Saturday: “My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic incident in Temple Hill.

“I would like to thank the police for their swift response and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them.”

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder against Ernestas Juska, of Henderson Drive, Dartford.

“The 20-year-old has also been charged with committing a sexual offence against a deceased female. He remains in custody and will appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 August.”

Councillor Kelly Grehan for Temple Hill said on Facebook: “The police have now charged a man with murder following an arrest in Henderson Drive yesterday.

“I ask that people please avoid speculation as to what has happened. I know many of us feel truly devastated. The churches are all open for those wanting to lay candles.

“I also encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for support. The Samaritans can be called on 116 123 for free. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Anyone who has any information which may assist inquiries is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 17-0284.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or completing the online form on its website.