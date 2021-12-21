Alleged terrorist to enter plea over Sir David Amess death

Ali Harbi Ali is charged with murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October.

Emily Pennink
Tuesday 21 December 2021 02:45
Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October (Chris McAndrew/PA)
An alleged terrorist accused of fatally stabbing Sir David Amess is due to appear at the Old Bailey to enter pleas.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

Court artist sketch of Ali Harbi Ali during a previous appearance at the Old Bailey via video-link from Belmarsh Prison (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
On the morning of October 15, Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, it is claimed.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.

Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

He also made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.

On Tuesday, Ali is due to be taken from custody to the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing.

The hearing from 12 noon is before Mr Justice Sweeney.

The senior judge has already identified a provisional trial date of March 7 next year.

