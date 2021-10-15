Tributes have flooded in for the Conservative Party MP Sir David Amess after he was stabbed to death at a surgery meeting in his Southend West constituency in Essex.

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie said the shocking news of Sir David’s murder in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday was “absolutely devastating”.

Ms Johnson added: “He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

Brendan Cox, husband of the Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016, said: “My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now.”

He added: “This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid was among the cabinet members expressing their shock and grief about the killing of the popular MP. “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder,” he said.

Mr Javid added: “A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Fellow cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sir David’s murder was “heart-breakingly sad” and “just terrible, terrible news”. He added: “He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps described Sir David as “a dedicated, thoughtful man” and “a true parliamentarian” whose worked tirelessly for those he represented. “My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Sir David, 69, was one of Westminster’s longest-serving MPs and was known as a passionate campaigner for his Southend West constituency and a highly-respected presence on the Commons back benches.

The father-of-five was born in Plaistow, and first entered parliament in 1983 as MP for nearby Basildon – later moving to Southend West in 1997.

The Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said he was “shocked, appalled and devastated” to hear Sir David had died, saying he represented “his constituents and country with loyalty and dedication”.

The MP for Southend West suffered multiple injuries on Friday at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police said a man had died, and a suspect is in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with Sir David’s death.

Sir David is the second sitting MP to be killed in five years, following the deadly attack on Jo Cox in 2016.