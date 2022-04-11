Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and planning terror attacks on other MPs
The Isis-supporting terrorist who killed Sir David Amess has been convicted of murdering the MP and plotting attacks on other politicians.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, said he murdered the Conservative politician because he had voted for airstrikes against Isis in Syria and Iraq.
He had been plotting to murder an MP since May 2019, researching other potential targets including Michael Gove, Conservative Mike Freer and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
A jury convicted Ali of murder and preparing acts of terrorism after deliberating for just 20 minutes on Monday. Mr Justice Sweeney said he would be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
