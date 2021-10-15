Counter-terror police have taken over the investigation into the murder of Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP was stabbed while meeting constituents at a routine public surgery on Friday.

The 69-year-old suffered multiple injuries in the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and that counter-terror detectives were investigating his motivations.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “The investigation is in its very early stages and being led by officers from the specialist counter-terror command.

“It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident.”

The Independent understands that the suspect is of Somali origin, and the murder is being treated at this point as a probable Islamist terror attack.

The investigation is also looking at whether there are mental health issues. Detectives are believed to be going through the suspects telephone records, security officials say.

The father-of-five was the second sitting MP to be killed in five years, following the attack on Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

She was murdered by a neo-Nazi outside a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Her widower, Brendan Cox, wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back.

“The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

Mr Cox said attacking MPs was an “attack on democracy itself”, adding: “There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Police were called to the scene shortly after noon on Friday and said the surrounding roads have been closed off.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm on Friday to reports Sir David, 69, had been stabbed.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died at the scene. A 25 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

“We have recovered a knife from the scene and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Investigators were appealing for anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.

Sir David had advertised the surgery, which is a regular opportunity for constituents to air their views and seek assistance, on his Twitter page on Tuesday, giving the location and contact details to book an appointment.

In a book published last year, Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster, Sir David reflected on the impact of the murder of Ms Cox and other MPs.

“We all make ourselves readily available to our constituents and are often dealing with members of the public who have mental health problems, it could happen to any of us,” Sir David wrote.

He said that heightened security concerns had caused MPs to change how they interact with the public, and affected the “great British tradition of people openly meeting their elected politicians” at constituency surgeries.

Sir David said he had experienced “nuisance” from people turning up at his home in the past, and received frequent abuse on social media.

He called for the law to be changed so that abusive commenters could be identified, saying that he was frustrated that “these ignorant cowards are allowed to get away with appalling behaviour”.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum on Friday for Sir David, who was one of parliament’s longest-serving MPs.

The prime minister called him “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics” and praised “almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Sir David was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

He was the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group, and recently met the country’s emir in Doha.

On his website, he listed his main interests as “animal welfare and pro-life issues”. Sir David is survived by his wife and five children.

Essex Police said anyone with information should contact the force quoting incident 445 of 15 October.