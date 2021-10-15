David Amess: Police declare fatal stabbing of Tory MP a terrorist incident

The fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been declared as a terrorist incident with “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 69-year-old Tory was killed while meeting with his constituents on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Officials have apprehended a 25-year-old on suspicion of involvement in the crime, and the Met says initial indications suggest the assailant acted alone.

The agency’s Counter Terrorism Command will lead the investigation into the stabbing, with assistance from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit and the Essex Police. Police are currently searching multiple addresses in the London area as part of the investigation.

Members of the public are being asked to call police in confidence on 0800 789 321, and submit any relevant photos or videos they may possess to this link.