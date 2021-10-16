Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murdering Sir David Amess in a terrorist attack.

The 25-year-old man is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was arrested at the scene of the attack on the 69-year-old MP, who was fatally stabbed while meeting his constituents during a surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at around midday on Friday.

The incident has been officially declared as terrorism and the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect, who is understood his is a British national of Somali heritage, but the his name was reported to be Ali Harbi Ali.

The Met said in a statement that they had been granted further time to question the man.

“On Saturday, 16 October, detectives were granted a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, allowing them to keep the man in custody until Friday, 22 October, when the warrant expires,” the force said.

“As part of the fast-paced investigation, officers have attended three addresses in the London area and conducted searches. One of these searches has concluded and the others are ongoing. A post mortem examination has taken place today.

“Detectives would urge any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact police. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.”

Sir David, a father-of-five, was the second sitting MP to be killed in five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox outside a constituency surgery in Birstall West Yorkshire in 2016.

On Saturday morning the prime minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, home secretary Priti Patel and Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle visited the scene of the attack to pay their respects.

Ms Patel said security measures were being put in place to protect MPs but vowed they would not be “cowed” by the attack.