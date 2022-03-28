Sir David Amess trial paused after three jurors test positive for Covid

The trial of an alleged terrorist accused of murdering Sir David Amess has been paused after three jurors tested positive for Covid.

The defence case for Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been due to start on Monday at the Old Bailey.

Mr Justice Sweeney ordered all jurors to take lateral flow tests after learning that one member of the panel had fallen ill over the weekend.

The check identified that two further jurors had contracted coronavirus and the judge decided to adjourn the trial for a week.

Addressing the remaining panel of nine jurors in a hallway outside the courtroom, Mr Justice Sweeney stressed that the trial was “not aborted”.

He said: “By Monday I would realistically hope [the three jurors] will be better and that means you are not going to be required at this court when I have finished until next Monday.”

The judge appealed to jurors not to return to work unless they have to, and try to keep the risk of catching Covid to an “absolute minimum”.

“As you can imagine, with a case of this importance, it is vitally important if we possibly can to maintain a jury of 12,” he added. “As today has shown us clearly, Covid is rife at the moment.”

Mr Ali, of Kentish Town, is accused of stabbing Sir David to death on 15 October.

The court previously heard that he targeted the 69-year-old Conservative MP for Southend West after researching other politicians who had voted for airstrikes in Syria, in the belief killing them would be “just”.

Mr Ali told police he had looked up details of constituency surgeries he could access on Twitter and did not target Sir David because of his party affiliation or religion.

The jury was told that he posed as a constituent to secure an appointment at his surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, and launched the knife attack after sending out a WhatsApp message stating his intentions.

The defendant denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism and the trial continues.

Additional reporting by PA