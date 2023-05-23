For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A child sex offender who stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death in a “frenzied” knife attack more than 30 years ago has finally been jailed.

David Boyd took his neighbour Nikki Allan from the estate where they lived in Sunderland’s east end before luring her to her death in a derelict warehouse in 1992.

He stabbed the girl 37 times in the chest and abdomen and attacked her with a brick before disposing of her body in the basement of the Old Exchange building.

Nikki Allan, was murdered in 1992 and her killer has finally been brought to justice (PA Media)

Boyd was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this month and was sentenced to life on Tuesday afternoon, to serve a minimum term of 29 years.

During the sentencing, Mrs Justice Lambert said she was sure he had sexually assaulted the little girl, or attempted to, after “tricking” her into following him that night.

She said she was certain Boyd murdered the child after the assault in order to silence her. Boyd pushed her into the Old Exchange Building after striking her across the face, the judge said.

“She must have quickly known she was trapped,” the judge added. “She must have quickly known you were coming after her to hurt her.

“It was cold and dark. It must have been a truly terrifying experience for this seven-year-old girl.”

Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson said in a victim’s statement how her little girl’s murder had “destroyed” her family’s lives.

David Boyd stabbed Nikki repeatedly in a brutal murder (PA)

Read on her behalf by Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, she said: “Nikki was a bright and sparkly child who was always a mammy’s girl.

“She had a beautiful smile and was loved. “I cannot put into words how I felt when I heard Nikki was missing and was ultimately found murdered.”

She described the “horror” of the 1993 trial when an innocent man, George Heron, was acquitted and said at the time she believed, because of what she had been told, that he had “got away with Nikki’s murder”.

She said Northumbria Police said at the time they were not looking for anyone else in connection with Nikki’s murder in Sunderland’s East End in 1992.

Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson outside Newcastle Crown Court after Boyd was convicted of murdering her daughter (PA)

Mr Wright later said Mr Heron was entirely innocent of any involvement in the murder of the seven-year-old in 1992.

In 2017, advances in DNA techniques allowed police to re-examine Nikki’s case and extract samples from her clothing, leading to Boyd’s arrest.

“I’m 57 and I’ve spent more than 30 years fighting for justice,” Ms Henderson also told the court. “My life and that of my family has never been the same since Nikki was murdered.

“By murdering Nikki, David Boyd destroyed the life of my beautiful daughter, my life and the lives of my daughters and grandchildren. We have not been able to live normal lives since that day.”

The crime scene in the Old Exchange Building in Hendon, Sunderland where Nikki was murdered (CPS/PA Wire)

Following the sentencing, Mr Heron said: "I lost what little honour and property I had as a result of being falsely accused of Nikki Allan’s murder.

"I have had to read and hear (both online and offline) malicious lies being spread about me and my family - some of whom are now deceased and whose funerals I didn’t get a chance to attend (in some cases, I didn’t even find out about their deaths until months later).

"When I was arrested and interviewed in October 1992, my DNA was taken and has been held on record since then. The police would have been able to check it against any new developments/advances in science.

"Moving around several times and trying to rebuild what is left of my life hasn’t been easy - learning to trust anyone is difficult and I haven’t even felt that I could trust in any professional to get help. I have had to learn how to adapt on my own.

"Trusting the police has taken a long time - they still make me nervous to the point of feeling nauseous if I am alone with them."

Nikki was seven when she was lured to her death (PA Media)

Following Boyd’s sentencing, Northumbria Police detective chief superintendent Lisa Theaker said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with Nikki’s family. I would like to thank them for their patience and strength shown during their relentless pursuit of justice.

"Since 2017, we have taken more than 1,200 statements with 2,500 documents produced and over 5,500 actions created. The team has obtained DNA from more than 800 men - travelling the length and breadth of the country to ultimately prove Boyd was responsible.

"Over the last six years, we have been supported by a team of amazing specialists and witnesses who have helped us in our pursuit of justice. I would like to thank them - as well as the residents of Sunderland.

"Every single person who came forward and provided their DNA for elimination helped to push us closer to securing justice for Nikki and her family. Without their help, this would not have been possible."