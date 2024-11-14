For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Metropolitan Police officer has denied a string of sex attacks, including five assaults on a girl under 16 and raping a woman.

David Carrick pleaded not guilty to nine charges at the Old Bailey on Monday, where he appeared via video link from HMP Full Sutton wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 49-year-old confirmed his name and date of birth before he entered the not guilty pleas.

He is accused of two counts of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour in relation to a woman between 2014 and 2019.

He is also charged with five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1989 and 1990.

The Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC set a provisional trial date for 3 November 2025.

He was remanded in custody for a further pre-trial hearing on 14 March.