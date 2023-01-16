Serial rapist served as officer for 20 years as Met Police failed to spot ‘escalating pattern’ of abuse
Carrick was investigated by Scotland Yard for harassing a former partner before joining up - but passed vetting
London police officer pleads guilty to multiple charges of rape
Police failed to identify an “escalating pattern” of abuse towards women by serial rapist David Carrick, leaving him free to target more victims for two decades.
The former Metropolitan Police firearms officer was allowed to remain in the force despite police recording nine incidents, including rape and violent assault, because he was never prosecuted.
Carrick, now 48, started his campaign of abuse before joining up, with the Metropolitan Police investigating him in 2000 for allegedly harassing and burgling a former partner after refusing to accept the end of the relationship.
No charges were brought and when he was vetted as part of his application to join the same force the following year, he passed the checks and was allowed to become a constable.
Despite coming to the attention of police again in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, none of the incidents resulted in prosecution and Scotland Yard repeatedly decided that he had “no case to answer” for disciplinary proceedings.
Months after Sarah Everard was murdered by another serving Met officer in March 2021, Carrick was finally arrested by Hertfordshire Police for raping one of his victims and placed on restricted duties.
But the investigation ended with no action being taken and in September 2021, the Metropolitan Police said it “determined that he had no case to answer in relation to any misconduct matters” and lifted all restrictions.
That same month, then-commissioner Dame Cressida Dick vowed to do “everything in my power to ensure we learn any lessons” from the murder of Ms Everard, adding: “Here in the Met I commit to keep working with others to improve women’s safety.”
Carrick has admitted 49 offences, including 24 rapes, against 12 women between 2003 and 2020 - all committed during his career in the Metropolitan Police.
Senior officers said that Carrick’s colleagues had never raised concerns about his conduct, despite nicknaming him “b*****d Dave”, and that although he was the subject of five public complaints between 2002 and 2008 none were of a sexual nature.
Allegations of rudeness, incivility and the use of force were all dismissed, withdrawn or “dealt with by management action locally”.
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, who is responsible for anti-corruption and misconduct issues in the Metropolitan Police, admitted that a retrospective review of incidents investigated by Scotland Yard, Hertfordshire Constabulary, Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Police revealed a “pattern of behaviour” that should have been spotted and acted on.
“Carrick is a prolific serial sex offender who preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes,” she told a press conference.
“While much of his offending was not known to the Met, there was an escalation of abusive behaviours that should have been identified.”
Ms Gray said there was “no explanation” she could provide on why officers in the Directorate of Professional Standards appeared to have dealt with each known incident individually, rather than looking back at Carrick’s history and joining the dots.
“The man should not have been in the police, there’s no doubt about that,” the senior officer admitted. “The pattern of offending should most certainly have been identified.”
She did not directly answer questions on whether she felt Scotland Yard was responsible for leaving him free to rape more women through its failings, but commended the bravery of the victims who came forward and said: “I am truly sorry they have suffered at the hands of this man.”
Ms Gray said that issues relating to the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, while there is an internal review into Carrick’s unit and a probe into serving police officers and staff subject to past allegations of sexual offences and domestic abuse.
“The duration and nature of Carrick’s offending is unprecedented in policing and regrettably he is not the only Met officer to be charged with serious sexual offences in the recent past,” Ms Gray added.
“Our work to rid the Met of these people is urgent and it is far-reaching. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who corrupt our integrity.”
Carrick technically remains a serving Metropolitan Police officer, because disciplinary processes could not start during the live court case, but an “accelerated misconduct hearing” is to be held on Tuesday where he will be formally dismissed.
Despte under 18 months passing since he was allowed to remain in the force after being arrested for raping one of his victims - a crime he later admitted - the assistant commissioner claimed that she would “not expect anyone with his pattern of behaviour to be in the police service today”.
Scotland Yard said that vetting requirements had become “more robust” since 2017, when Carrick last passed checks, and that someone with Carrick’s history would not be allowed to join the force or pass re-vetting.
A statement added: “Cases where no further action is taken in relation to criminal allegations are now more likely to be further interrogated to identify any underlying concerns.
“We have a dedicated team of officers who make up the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences Unit in our Directorate of Professional Standards who are taking allegations forward, supporting victims and ensuring we build evidence against officers where we believe they have a case to answer.”
Timeline:
- 2000: Met Police investigate former partner’s two separate allegations of malicious communications and burglary after Carrick “refused to accept the end of their relationship”. No arrest, no further action.
- 2001: Carrick joins the Metropolitan Police and becomes a response officer in Merton.
- 2002: During Carrick’s probation period, Met investigates former partner’s accusation of harassment and assault. No arrest, no further action, no disciplinary process.
- 2004: Carrick “involved in a domestic incident” and Met responds. No criminal allegations were made, he was not arrested. No arrest, no further action, no disciplinary process.
- 2005: Carrick moves from Merton to the London borough of Barnet.
- 2009: Hertfordshire Constabulary officers respond to a third party report of a domestic incident involving Carrick. No arrest, Met informed but no “formal referral” made.
- Also 2009: Carrick transfers into Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, becomes an armed guard at parliamentary, government and diplomatic premises.
- 2016: Carrick an initial suspect in a Hampshire Police investigation following an allegation of harassment. No arrest, investigation closed.
- 2017: Thames Valley Police officers speak to Carrick after he was ejected from a nightclub in Reading for being drunk. No arrest, no referral to Met.
- 2019: Hertfordshire police receive allegation that Carrick grabbed partner by the neck during a domestic incident. No further action, matter referred to Met but officer only “given words of advice in relation to informing his chain of command about off duty incidents”. Force finds no case to answer in relation to misconduct.
- July 2021: Carrick arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary following rape allegation. Case dropped in August after victim decided not to proceed, although Carrick has now admitted offence. Met puts Carrick on restricted duties but after investigation stopped, determines “he had no case to answer in relation to any misconduct matters” and lifts work restrictions in September.
- October 2021: Hertfordshire Constabulary arrests Carrick for rape a second time and he is charged.