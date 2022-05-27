Met Police officer David Carrick faces trial over 44 sex offence charges

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick appeared in court facing 44 charges against 12 women including sexual assault, rape and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Carrick will begin an eight-week trial next February on the charges related to events between 2008 and 2010.

He spoke to confirm his name before pleading not guilty to 15 charges, including eight counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault and attempted rape against five women.

The indictment alleges that some women were repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and forced to perform degrading sex acts by Carrick, while one woman is said to have been falsely imprisoned in a cupboard under the stairs.

Prior to his suspension from the Met following his arrest in October 2021, Carrick was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP) - a unit responsible for providing officers (both armed and unarmed) to protect Westminster Palace.

“We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations. Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed,” a Met spokesperson said.

Carrick worked with a unit responsible for guarding Westminister Palace (PA Archive)

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a trial date of 6 February at Southwark Crown Court with a time estimate of eight weeks.

The judge said: “This is a substantial trial of very serious criminal charges. The issue in the case is going to be centrally consent in respect of the dozen complainants.”

Scotland Yard said that national regulations dictate that any potential misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal trial.

The force added that it recognises that these are “extremely serious and concerning allegations” and that referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) amid the ongoing investigation.

Carrick, who sat behind a desk with his hands clasped in front of his face throughout a hearing which lasted just over half an hour, was remanded in custody.