Former Premier League referee David Coote has pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to making an indecent image of a child.

The ex-official appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday in connection with an allegation relating to a category A video, the most serious kind, recovered by officers in February.

The 43-year-old, who wore a navy suit and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the hearing in front of Judge Nirmal Shant KC.

The former referee, of Woodhill Road in Collingham, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, was granted conditional bail by Judge Shant and told he must appear in court again on December 11.

A number of devices were seized and analysed when Coote was arrested at his home, and the category A video was found.

open image in gallery Former Premier League referee David Coote has pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

Coote, who previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, was told his bail conditions are to not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, and to not live at an address with anyone under that age.

The charge of making an indecent image of a child refers to activities such as downloading, sharing or saving abuse photos or videos.

The allegation relates to a video recovered by officers from Nottinghamshire Police in February before Coote was charged on August 12, the force said.

Coote was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited in December after a video of comments he had made about ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2020 came to light.

In August this year he was given an eight-week suspension by the Football Association over the Klopp footage.

In January, Coote came out as gay in an interview with The Sun and said a lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to the rant about Klopp.