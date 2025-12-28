For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Tributes have been paid to a “devoted” grandfather who died days after being punched outside a village pub in Leicestershire.

David Darke, 66, sustained a serious head injury after an assault outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna on the evening of Sunday 21 December.

Leicestershire Police said the grandfather-of-three died at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham almost a week later, on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr Darke’s family said: “Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.

“He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.

“He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all. He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.

open image in gallery Mr Darke sustained a serious head injury after an assault ( Google Maps )

“His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

A 36-year-old man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and released on bail pending further enquiries, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Kevin Hames, said: “The initial investigation resulted in us identifying several witnesses and examining CCTV from the area.

“Those enquiries will continue and the suspect will be re-interviewed by detectives.

“It is an extremely difficult time for Mr Darke’s family and specialist officers are supporting them. We would still encourage anyone who was in Church Street last Sunday evening and hasn’t yet spoken with officers to get in touch.

“We need to speak to as many people as possible who can help us piece together what happened that evening.”

You can pass on information by visiting this website or calling 101 and quoting reference 25*744889.