Crimes of necrophiliac killer who abused at least 100 dead women and girls could be repeated, inquiry finds

Fuller was sentenced in 2021 to two whole-life terms for the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce before receiving an additional 16-year sentence for abusing corpses, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 15 July 2025 11:56 BST
David Fuller jailed for life after sexually abusing at least 102 corpses

It is “entirely possible’’ that the mortuary crimes committed by necrophiliac killer David Fuller, who abused at least 100 deceased women and girls, could be repeated, an inquiry has found.

The final report of the inquiry sparked by his crimes also found that "current arrangements for the regulation and oversight of the care of people after death are partial, ineffective and in significant areas completely absent".

The maintenance worker sexually abused the bodies of more than 100 women and girls aged between nine and 100 while employed at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, between 2005 and 2020.

