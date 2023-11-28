For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Years of “systemic procedural failings” at an NHS hospital enabled necrophiliac murderer David Fuller to sexually abuse the corpses of more than 100 women and girls for 15 years, an independent inquiry has found.

The 68-year-old electrician was handed a whole-life order in 2021 after police uncovered a harrowing trove of photographs of the abuse in a search of his East Sussex home, and an inquiry was launched to understand how he was able to commit his crimes undetected for so long at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust.

The inquiry has found that “failures of management, of governance, of regulation, failure to follow standard policies and procedures, together with a persistent lack of curiosity, all contributed to the creation of the environment in which he was able to offend, and to do so for 15 years without ever being suspected or caught”.

Necrophiliac David Fuller was found in 2021 to have committed the long-unsolved ‘bedsit murders’ in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

There were missed opportunities to question Fuller’s working practices, and it was never properly queried why he routinely worked beyond his contracted hours undertaking unnecessary tasks in the mortuary, the inquiry’s lead Sir Jonathan Michael told reporters on Tuesday.

“There was little regard given to who was accessing the mortuary. Fuller entered the mortuary 444 times in a single year and this went unnoticed and unchecked,” said Sir Jonathan.

Mortuary staff were mostly unsupervised, left to their own devices, and frequently did not follow standard operating procedures, according to the inquiry, which interviewed more than 200 witnesses and reviewed some 3,700 documents.

“Deceased people were left out of fridges in the post-mortem room both overnight, and during working hours when Fuller was carrying out maintenance tasks,” said Sir Jonathan. He was not accompanied or supervised by mortuary staff at these times.

“On their intermittent assessments, those responsible for the regulation of the mortuary often did not detect these systemic procedural failings.”

Among 17 recommendations made by the inquiry, the Trust has been told to install CCTV footage within the mortuary, and advised that non-mortuary staff and contractors should always be accompanied by another staff member when they visit the mortuary.

Fuller filmed himself sexually abusing the corpses of more than 100 women and girls in the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital, and Tunbridge Wells Hospital, where he had worked since 1989.

More than half of his offences were committed between 2018 and his arrest in December 2020 – a period which coincided with “rapid improvement” in other area of the NHS Trust’s performance, Sir Jonathan noted.

“This serves as a stark reminder that there may be serious hidden issues found in organisations that are apparently performing well,” he said.

Police discovered a library of 818,051 images and 504 videos of his abuse during a search of the three-bedroom home in Heathfield, where he lived with his family – after Fuller was arrested for one of the UK’s longest-standing unsolved double murder cases.

In what had been dubbed the “bedsit murders”, Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

Knell was found dead in her apartment, while Pierce was snatched five months later outside her home, situated half a mile away on a quiet residential street. Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled dyke at St Mary in the Marsh on 15 December.

But it was only with a new analysis of decades-old DNA evidence – which identified a relative on the national database – that Fuller was finally arrested on 3 December 2020.

While Fuller initially pleaded not guilty to the murders on the grounds of diminished responsibility, he dramatically changed his plea on the fourth day of his trial in November 2021 – and was handed a whole-life sentence the following month.

Following the discovery of Fuller’s library of photographs, he also pleaded guilty to 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust between 2008 and November 2020.

Last November, Fuller then admitted to sexually abusing an additional 23 dead women between 2007 and 2020.