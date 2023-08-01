For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British husband who said he killed his terminally ill wife to end her suffering has paid an emotional visit to her grave for the first time, the day after being freed from prison in Cyprus.

Retired miner David Hunter was released from custody on Monday after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his spouse of 52 years. He had already spent 19 months in prison over his wife’s death.

Mrs Hunter died in December 2021 and was buried at a cemetery minutes from the couple’s home in Tremithousa – a small village near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

But Hunter, 76, has been unable to visit the grave because he was admitted to hospital immediately after Mrs Hunter’s death following a failed suicide attempt, and then taken into custody before going on trial.

The British expat was cleared of premeditated murder but was found guilty of manslaughter last month by a three-judge panel.

David Hunter visits wife's grave for first time since prison release

He was jailed for two years but allowed to walk free within 15 minutes of being sentenced at Paphos District Court due to time already served and good behaviour.

On Tuesday morning, the pensioner paid an emotional first visit to Mrs Hunter’s grave.

David Hunter lays flowers at the grave of his wife Janice Hunter at a cemetery near their former home in Paphos, Cyprus

Hunter could not initially find the grave and was guided by Michael Polak of Justice Abroad, which represented him during his trial.

Carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and yellow flowers, the widower immediately knelt down by the grave and appeared to be silently shaking.

Hunter stayed at the site for around half an hour.

Retired miner David Hunter was released from custody on Monday after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his spouse of 52 years

The couple’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, previously said she believes that her father will initially choose to stay in Cyprus to be near Mrs Hunter’s grave and “say his goodbyes properly” instead of returning to the UK.

Hunter, from Ashington, Northumberland, told his trial, which lasted for more than a year, that his wife “cried and begged” him to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.

He broke down in tears as he said he would “never in a million years” have taken Mrs Hunter’s life unless she had asked him to.

David Hunter was sentenced to two years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife Janice

He showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant her wish after she became “hysterical”.

Judges heard he then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose but medics arrived in time to save him.

In mitigation, Hunter’s defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri said that his motive was to “liberate his wife from all that she was going through due to her health conditions”.

The court heard it was Ms Hunter’s “wish” to die and that her husband “had only feelings of love for her”.