A blue plaque erected in memory of a Black man who drowned after being racially harassed by police in Leeds has been stolen less than a day after being unveiled.

The memorial to David Oluwale was removed overnight, just hours after it was installed on Monday close to where he drowned in the River Aire in Leeds.

The Leeds Civic Trust confirmed that the plaque had be taken down and condemned the “cowardly” act.

“We are aware of the abhorrent and cowardly theft and removal of David Oluwale’s blue plaque overnight, just a few hours after its unveiling,” the organisation tweeted.

“The people responsible bring shame on our city and we will not be deterred from commemorating David’s life and legacy.”

The David Oluwale Memorial Association said: “It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness.

“Racist graffiti, theft and criminal damage are the tools of people with no following, no solutions, motivated only by malice.”

Mr Oluwale, who was born in Nigeria, was last seen running away from police officers in April 1969 and was later discovered in the Aire. He was aged 39 when he died.

The tribute, which is near to a bridge that was recently installed in his name, reads: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life. Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”

The Independent has approached West Yorkshire Police, which is understood to be investigating the theft, for comment.

Mr Oluwale was born in Nigera in 1930 and moved to England in August 1949. Having hid on a cargo ship heading for Hull, the then-teenager was imprisoned for being a stowaway. Following his release, Mr Oluwale settled in Leeds and he worked in industries helping rebuild the post-war city.

In his final two years, Mr Oluwale became homeless in Leeds city centre, where he was hounded by police officers Insp Geoffrey Ellerker and Sgt Kenneth Kitching, who mentally and physically abused him on a regular basis.

He was chased by the officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969. His body was found in the water two weeks later.

The officers were later jailed for a series of assaults relating to Mr Oluwale. Howeve, a jury was instructed not to convict them for manslaughter and equalities campaigners say the officers’ trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a “social nuisance”.