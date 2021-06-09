Pensioner charged with wife’s murder almost 40 years after she disappeared

A farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife, whose remains were found in a septic tank.

David Venables, 88, is accused of killing 48-year-old Brenda Venables, who was reported missing from the couple’s then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, in 1982.

Pensioner Venables, will appear at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on June 15, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed today.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after Mrs Venables remains were found at the address in the Worcestershire village on July 12, 2019.

Mark Paul, head of the complex casework unit, said: “The decision to authorise the charge against the defendant was made after careful consideration of all the available evidence of this complex case and determining that a prosecution is required in the public interest.

“The alleged offences occurred between May 2 1982 and May 5 1982.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether criminal charges are appropriate.

“Criminal proceedings are now active, and there must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could prejudice these proceedings.”