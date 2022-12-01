Yoga teacher guilty of murdering her lodger after claiming it was self defence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A yoga teacher is facing life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her lodger after a jury rejected her claim she acted in self defence.

Dawn Lewis, aged 53, was convicted of stabbing 61-year-old Glenn Richards to death at her home, allegedly as she wanted to evict him.

Richards, an ex-police officer, moved into the defendant’s home in Glastonbury, Somerset, last August after being released from prison for killing his former wife in 2011. The court was told that the pair would often argue and he would complain about her noise.

Giving evidence during her trial, Lewis claimed to have feared for her life during a “struggle” with the knife and alleged that he had tried to kill her but fell down the stairs after she fought back, allowing her to pick up the blade and use it against him to prevent him from attacking her further.

But after nearly nine hours of deliberations, the jury rejected her claim that she was only defending herself when she carried out the fatal stabbing on 18 April.

During the three-week trial, the court was told that detectives became suspicious of her account after the doctor who treated her leg wounds suggested they appeared to be self-inflicted.

An associate of Lewis then informed officers that she’d told him she wanted Richards to move out of her house.

He described a video call with her just hours before the incident in which she’d showed him a knife and spoke of stabbing Richards in his bedroom before doing the same to herself so she could claim self-defence.

Detectives also uncovered aggressive voicemails left by Lewis and text messages between the pair that cast doubt on her version of events.

She was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday by a majority of 11 to one, and will be sentenced in a hearing at 10:30am on Friday.

Bodycam footage shows police outside Dawn Lewis’s home in Glastonbury as she was arrested for stabbing her lodger (Avon and Somerset Constabulary / SWNS)

“Dawn Lewis claimed she feared Glenn Richards and was worried what he’d to do her as his mental health was deteriorating,” said the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of Avon and Somerset Police.

“After deciding she no longer wanted him to lodge with her, she concocted a plan she thought would allow her to get away with his murder. She perhaps thought the witness who she revealed her plan to wouldn’t tell us of their conversation out of loyalty, but this belief was misguided.

“The witnesses’ evidence, along with that of the doctor who treated Lewis at hospital, and the picture the text messages between her and Mr Richards painted of their relationship, was compelling. The jury had no choice in my mind but to reject Lewis’s lies and find her guilty of murder.”

DI Meade added: “Mr Richards had been estranged from his sons for a number of years but had recently begun to reconnect. They were due to meet up in the near future but Lewis’s actions robbed them of this opportunity.

“Specially trained family liaison officers have kept them informed throughout and our thoughts continue to be with them.”

