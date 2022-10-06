Student jailed for raping and beating woman he also illicitly photographed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A PhD student has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he met on a night out, while taking multiple photos of her during the attack.

Dayan Garcia, 31, struck his victim twice in the head and then proceeded to rape her on the night of 29 April this year, a court heard.

The victim had found herself separated from her friends on a night out, and met Garcia in Mambo nightclub in Plymouth, Devon, before agreeing to go back to his home at about 2am.

Once there, Garcia hit the victim’s head twice after she resisted his advances, and he went on to rape her.

During a trial at Plymouth Crown Court, the jury heard how the victim suffered facial injuries and feared for her life.

It also came to light that Garcia had taken multiple photos of the victim during the attack, without her knowledge.

The victim managed to flee the scene with Garcia’s phone. He was identified and arrested on the evening of 30 April 2022.

Garcia was was later charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Prior to his trial, which began on 27 September, Garcia changed his plea to guilty to the ABH offence, but not guilty to the two counts of rape.

However, he was found guilty of both counts after a four-day trial.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police after the case said: “We would like to recognise the bravery of the victim in both coming forward to report these significantly traumatising offences and for providing detailed accounts of what happened, both at the time of the offence and during the trial.

“We would also like to thank the witnesses who gave supporting evidence in this case. Without the support of the general public and a willingness to attend court, these convictions would be more difficult to secure.”

SWNS