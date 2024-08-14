Man, 37, charged over shock discovery of dozens of dead animals outside village shop

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have charged a man over the dumping of dozens of dead animals outside a village community shop.

Shocked staff discovered the bodies of 50 hares, a barn owl and a kestrel scattered outside Broughton Community Shop in Hampshire on 15 March.

A picture of the dead animals posted on social media went viral and was met with messages of concern from people across the country.

The shop also appealed for CCTV footage.

Hampshire Police launched an investigation on the incident in the village, which has a population of just over 1,000 residents.

On Wednesday, the force said it had charged a man in connection with the discarded dead animals.

James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live or dead wild birds and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on 10 September.

A police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which dead animals were left outside a shop in Broughton.

“James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

“On the morning of March 15 this year, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.

“Officers from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Country Watch Team have been investigating the incident alongside the Criminal Investigation Department, which has now resulted in these charges.”