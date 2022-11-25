‘Potentially hazardous substances’ found on body discovered in Wigan
The body has not yet been identified
Police have found “potentially hazardous substances” on a deceased body in Wigan.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police said they called to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington at around 7pm on Thursday evening.
Emergency services attended and sadly confirmed these reports.
The body has not yet been identified but enquiries are ongoing.
A scene is currently in place at the location and contained on Kilburn Drive.
Due to the potentially hazardous substances, police have urged anyone who has had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.
Any information should be passed to Greater Manchester Police via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.
