Police have appealed to the public for help in identifying a young woman who is suspected to have been murdered after her badly burned body was found by a road in Staffordshire.

Officers found the woman in a layby Bridgnorth Road, near Perton in the south of the county, around 3am on Monday after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

The woman had been set alight at the roadside and had significant burn marks on her body, Staffordshire Police said.

Police are conducting forensic testing and pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in trying to identify her.

Officers described the woman as being of slight build and she was believed to have been aged between her late teens and 30.

Anyone who was in the area of Bridgnorth Road between 1am and 3am on Monday is asked to contact the police.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm said: “We believe the young woman was driven to the site. Did you witness anything or have local dashcam or CCTV footage?

“Are you aware of any girls or women who are missing or unusual activity in the area Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning?”

He added: “This was a shocking and dreadful incident and we are determined, with your help and support, to bring those responsible to justice. We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or on the Major Incident Public Portal online.