Boy, 14, racially abused before being chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham

A 14-year-old boy who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham was subjected to racial abuse before the assault, police understand.

West Midlands Police today named the victim as teenager Dea-John Reid and said that racist language was directed towards him and his friends before the attack.

Six people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, and four men in their 30s and two boys aged 13 and 14 remain in police custody.

The teenager was chased in College Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday at around 7.30pm before being stabbed.

The 14-year-old collapsed in the road and died a short time later. A post mortem examination confirmed he had died from a stab wound to his chest.

Dea-John Reid’s family said in a tribute: “This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew. We have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother, and others have lost a friend.

“The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all. How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

They added: “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their diligence and support ... and the public for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stu Mobberley, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “As the investigation has progressed we now believe there was an incident involving Dea-John and his friends shortly before the murder. That quickly escalated, resulting in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“During this precursor incident, racist language was directed at Dea-John and his friends; that’s now being investigated.

“We’re still appealing for witnesses, anyone who saw or heard anything that could help our investigation, to get in touch so we can build up a clear picture of what happened.”

Police are looking at previous incidents involving the victim and have voluntarily referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).