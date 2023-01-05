Six women arrested after one-year-old boy dies at nursery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six women have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in Dudley, West Midlands.

West Midlands Police said the young boy’s death on 9 December is being treated as suspicious.

The criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted after the boy’s death. The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.

Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and subsequently released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, the force said.

The nursery has been closed amid the investigation (Google)

A spokesperson from the force said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.

“A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested on 4 January 2023; two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

More follows...