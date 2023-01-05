Six women arrested after one-year-old boy dies at nursery
Three women aged 20, 23 and 50 were arrested days before Christmas
Six women have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in Dudley, West Midlands.
West Midlands Police said the young boy’s death on 9 December is being treated as suspicious.
The criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted after the boy’s death. The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.
Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and subsequently released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, the force said.
A spokesperson from the force said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.
“A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested on 4 January 2023; two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.
