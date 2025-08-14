Teenage boy arrested after death of 13-year-old girl in Huddersfield

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and rape after a 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in Huddersfield and later died.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a flat on Sheepridge Road at 11.36pm on Monday after the teenage girl was found unresponsive.

She was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the teenage boy remains in custody, police said.

The girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation, according to a postmortem examination carried out on Wednesday.

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of another offence of rape relating to a 16-year-old girl from a separate incident elsewhere in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident at a flat on Sheepridge Road.

“A post mortem was not able to determine how she died, and we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more enquiries.

“Those enquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death. Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time.”