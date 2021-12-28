Teenager arrested after elderly couple found dead at home in Livingston, West Lothian
A teenager has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in West Lothian, Scotland late on Boxing Day.
A sudden death was reported at a house in Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.
Police Scotland said officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.
The force did not identify the couple, but they were named locally as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73.
A neighbour told the Daily Record: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in.
“The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.
"A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.
"A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”
