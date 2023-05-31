Man who murdered ex-girlfriend and tried to decapitate her in ‘savage’ attack jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who stabbed a student to death in an attempt to decapitate her after she ended their relationship has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 29 years.

Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, stabbed his ex-girlfriend Anna Jedrkowiak in an alleyway in west London on May 17 last year after stalking her for 130 miles. On Wednesday he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Judge Rajeev Shetty, sentencing at Kingston Crown Court, said the attack on the 21 year-old in Ealing was “ferocious and savage”.

“There is no mitigation here, there is no evidence of a mental disorder or disability,” he added.

Akpomedaye waited for Ms Jedrkowiak to finish her shift at a Las Iguanas restaurant before following her and her friend to a deserted alley, the court previously heard.

Wearing a balaclava and with his hood up, he stabbed the 21-year-old, known as Ania, 40 times, including a wound to her neck that detectives believe was an attempt to decapitate her.

Akpomedaye, of Blewitt Street, Newport, was found guilty of her murder at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday.

Ania’s mother travelled from Poland to attend court for the proceedings, alongside her sister who lives in the UK.

The pair met online in January 2021 and dated for around a year, before Ms Jedrkowiak brought the relationship to an end.

Police said in the weeks before her murder Akpomedaye, who could not accept the break-up, began trying to manipulate her.

“He was emotionally blackmailing her and she became scared in the weeks before she was murdered when he told her ‘We will be together no matter what. I will find you’,” Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said.

“Unfortunately, he clearly meant it.”

Akpomedaye was himself injured during the horrifying attack, giving false names when he twice went to hospital for treatment.

He used a bizarre cover story that he was a sword performer hurt when a trick had gone wrong.

But the killer had left a trail of blood leading from the scene, taking detectives to where he had dumped items that he had stolen from Ania in a pond in Gunnersbury Park.

Using CCTV, forensic evidence and phone analysis, Metropolitan police officers managed to arrest him within 22 hours of Ania’s death.

He was caught at Victoria coach station trying to return home to Wales.

Police said Akpomedaye has never shown any remorse for his ex-girlfriend’s murder, refusing to answer officers’ questions or to attend court for his trial.

Ms Jedrkowiak was described by police as “a bright, lively, positive lady”, who had been concerned for Akpomedaye’s welfare following the split.

