Two suspects arrested after man stabbed to death in Deptford

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Deptford, south-east London.

Police said early on Friday that officers were called to reports of a stabbing, but that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lewisham MPS statement, which was released on X at 2.14am on Friday, read: “Police called to reports of a male stabbed in Deptford, SE8.

“Despite the best efforts of the police and ambulance service the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A crime scene is in place and the investigation continues.

“Two persons have been arrested.”

