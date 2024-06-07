Jump to content

Two suspects arrested after man stabbed to death in Deptford

Police say a crime scene has been established and investigation continues

PA Reporters
Friday 07 June 2024 06:40
File image: Lewisham MPS said a male victim was ‘pronounced deceased at the scene’
File image: Lewisham MPS said a male victim was ‘pronounced deceased at the scene’ (PA Archive)

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Deptford, south-east London.

Police said early on Friday that officers were called to reports of a stabbing, but that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lewisham MPS statement, which was released on X at 2.14am on Friday, read: “Police called to reports of a male stabbed in Deptford, SE8.

“Despite the best efforts of the police and ambulance service the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A crime scene is in place and the investigation continues.

“Two persons have been arrested.”

More to follow

