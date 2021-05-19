An elderly man has died just over a week after he was assaulted at a bus stop in Derby.

Dennis Clarke, 82, was attacked at Derby Bus Station at around 4.30pm on 6 May.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died as a result of his injuries on 15 May.

Three teenage boys from Derby, one aged 16 and two aged 13, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail, Derby police said.

"An investigation is underway following the death, the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time," the force said in a statement.

"While several witnesses have come forward, officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the assault, or the moments before or after the incident."

The statement added: "While understandably upsetting to the community, we would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident."

Anyone with any information which could help the force with its enquiries, and who has not yet spoken to an officer, is asked to contact Derby police by calling 101 or via its website.

Alternatively, people can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.